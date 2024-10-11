Piedmont Brings State-of-the-Art Imaging Machine to Newton County

Piedmont Newton Hospital has a new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. The 3T (or 3 Tesla) MRI machine creates sharper images than earlier models and will allow the hospital to offer new imaging procedures. Previously, patients from Newton and surrounding counties might have had to drive up to an hour to access this technology that is now available at Piedmont Newton.

“We are excited to bring this leading-edge technology to people in our community,” said Lindsey Petrini, CEO of Piedmont Newton. “This equipment supports our goal to offer the latest imaging technology for patients so they can receive the care they need close to home.”

The GE Signa™ Architect MRI will allow Piedmont Newton to expand its imaging offerings to include prostate imaging procedures.

“With this top-of-the-line equipment, we will be able to produce clearer images more quickly, meaning faster diagnosis and reduced wait times overall for patients,” said Lisa McWilliams, director of Imaging Services at Piedmont Newton. “It also allows us to do scans that patients had previously been sent to Athens or Metro Atlanta to receive.”