Golden Link Chapter No. 204 Honors Mahoney with community service award

Golden Link Chapter No. 204 honored member Kijahfha Mahoney, a 2024 recipient of its prestigious Charity, Truth and Kindness Award, in recognition of her outstanding volunteer service over the past three years. Mahoney has played a vital role in organizing scholarship fundraisers, donating to food drives, and participating in youth outreach initiatives that have supported families and young people throughout the Covington community.

The Charity, Truth and Kindness Award is presented annually by Georgia Prince Hall Grand Chapter, Inc. Order of the Eastern Star, Jurisdiction of Georgia, Inc. to a member who exemplifies the core values of compassion, integrity, and selfless service to the community.

In addition to her volunteer service, Mahoney currently serves as a District Queen for the 2025–26 term, where she is leading efforts to raise scholarship funds to support students pursuing higher education. Through this role, she continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to youth empowerment, education, and community uplift.

During her time with the chapter, Mahoney has consistently demonstrated compassion, leadership, and dedication to service. Her efforts have helped provide essential resources to students, ensured families had access to food during times of need, and strengthened positive engagement with local youth.

“Serving the community has truly been a blessing,” Mahoney said. “I am grateful to Golden Link Chapter No. 204 for the opportunity to give back, and I am honored to have received the Charity, Truth, and Kindness Award in 2024 while continuing my service as District Queen.”

“Kijahfha Mahoney embodies the true spirit of service,” said Matilda Hatchel, Worth Matron of Golden Link Chapter No. 204. “Her dedication to our scholarship fundraisers, food drives, youth outreach efforts, and district-level scholarship initiatives has made a meaningful difference in the lives of many families and students.”