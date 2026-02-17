By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Emonie’s Closet helps clothe those in need
Leigh Canada standing with her mobile Emonie's Closet vehicle. - photo by Alexis Cox
Emonie’s Closet is unassuming until you open its doors. Inside the black van is a rainbow of clothing that offers foster youth and families in crisis a rare gift.