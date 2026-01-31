Covington police chief joins civics club

Another public servant has joined Covington’s vibrant and thriving civics club scene.

Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting was inducted into the Rotary Club of Covington on Jan. 20. Fuesting said he was inspired to join by how Rotary’s mission aligns with the Covington Police Department’s Police Who Care (PWC) Foundation.

“I joined the Covington Rotary Club because its mission of service above self closely mirrors the work we do through our Police Who Care [PWC] foundation,” Fuesting said. “Both Rotary and PWC are rooted in the belief that strengthening our community goes beyond titles or uniforms—it’s about people coming together to help those in need.”

Brad Stewart, the 2025-26 president of Rotary, shared his appreciation for Fuesting’s involvement.

“The Rotary Club of Covington is honored to welcome Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting as our newest member!” Stewart said. “Rotary is all about ‘service above self,’ and this membership provides another meaningful avenue for Chief Fuesting to build stronger community ties, support vital local initiatives, and continue giving back to the city he has served so faithfully for over two decades. We thank Chief Fuesting for his many years of dedicated service and for choosing the Rotary Club of Covington.”

Fuesting’s induction raised the Rotary Club’s membership to approximately 50 people. The Rotary Club, along with other local civic clubs like the Kiwanis Club, the Pilot Club and the Lions Club, strives to give back to the Covington and Newton County community in various ways throughout the year.

The police chief said he is eager to take part in these projects.

“As Chief of Police, I see firsthand how partnerships like Rotary amplify our ability to make a meaningful, lasting impact in Covington,” Fuesting said. “I’m proud to join an organization that shares that same commitment to service, compassion and community. I look forward to actively supporting Rotary’s local initiatives, and building strong relationships with fellow members.”