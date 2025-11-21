Covington kicks off holiday season with annual Lighting of the Square celebration

Before filling up their plates with turkey on Thanksgiving Thursday, Covingtonians and holiday goers took to the Square for an annual week before Thanksgiving tradition: The Lighting of the Square.

With temperatures unusually warm, many traded in their winter coats and gloves for shorts and flip-flops. Despite the not-so-wintery weather, the highly anticipated tradition proved to be a hit, with thousands packing the Square.

As usual, the sounds of Christmas music filled the Square just past sunset. This year’s lineup, brought forth by the Arts Association in Newton County, included the Newton County Community Band, the Washington Street Community Choir, the Oxford Little Singers and the Oxford Singing Children.

Attendees were also able to visit the many shops open on the Square and enjoy all of the vendors who set up. One fan favorite was the complimentary s’mores provided by Newton Federal Bank.

Once the music finished, the stage was turned over to Mayor Fleeta Baggett and the city’s newest police officer, Henry Walker. Officer Henry, who is currently battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, is the youngest serving member of the Covington Police Department at just eight years old.

Officer Henry had the most important job of the night: Guiding Santa Claus to the stage and ensuring his safety throughout the evening. Once his security duties had been fulfilled, Officer Henry and his family helped Santa Claus count down from 10 to ceremoniously light up the Square for the first time this holiday season.

A fireworks show followed the annual lighting, sending everyone home filled with bright Christmas spirit.

“There were thousands there, lots of cheer and plenty of Christmas Spirit,” Baggett wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to all the many teams and groups that made this such a special night for Officer Henry and our community.”

Early implications show that most seemed to have a good time at the event. According to early poll numbers on The Covington News’ Facebook Poll of the Week, 86% of respondents said they enjoyed this year’s festivities.

“It was great. The fireworks are always our favorite part,” wrote Tiffany McAquas. “Christmas lights and fireworks, how could it get any better?!?!”

“We are blessed in Covington to have such a special event to kick off the holiday season,” wrote Susan Wofford. “I’m grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.

Photo gallery by Michael Bandoo | The Covington News