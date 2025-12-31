Absolics provide support to Giving Hands Food Pantry with ‘major contribution’

The Giving Hands Food Pantry welcomed special guests from Absolics, a local company and part of SKC, to its Covington location on Thursday, Dec. 18. During the visit, Absolics made a major contribution to support the pantry’s mission of ending hunger in the community.

“We are deeply grateful to Absolics for their commitment to our community,” said Hosanna Fletcher, community engagement coordinator at The Giving Hands Food Pantry. “Hundreds of families will have access to nutritious meals as a direct result of their generous donation. We truly believe we are “Better Together” because only together can we address food insecurity in our community.”

Absolics, a leading global provider of advanced packaging technologies specializing in glass substrates for high-performance computing, shared their commitment to making a positive impact beyond technology.

“We are proud to be able to contribute to the local community that Absolics is proudly part of. We are committed not only to technological innovation but also to making a meaningful social impact. We believe that giving back is an essential part of sustainable growth,” said Brynn Lee, manager at Absolics.

Representatives present from Absolics included MJ Cho (vice president of finance and business Innovation and Board Member of Absolics), Tom Shin (department leader). Representatives present from The Giving Hands Food Pantry included Margaret McDonald, director, and Hosanna Fletcher, community engagement coordinator.

After the visit, Cho offered his thanks.

“I better understand how this organization runs and it is impressive,” Cho said. “We are very pleased to be able to help our community by supporting the [Giving Hands] Food Pantry.”

The Giving Hands Food Pantry operates entirely through the generosity of individuals, churches, community groups, non-profits, businesses and schools. Volunteers donate their time in the pantry while financial contributions and collection drives provide essential products for our guests.

The Giving Hands Food Pantry’s mission is to end hunger in our community while increasing guests’ choice and dignity and minimizing food waste. As a partner of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the pantry provides nutritious food to residents of Newton, Jasper, and Butts counties in Georgia. Those who wish to be a part of helping end hunger in the community by considering distribution, volunteering, and donation options at https://www.givinghandsfoodpantry.org.