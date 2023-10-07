Tigers' rush attack too much for the Redskins

COMMERCE, Ga. — A high-powered rushing display was the downfall for the Social Circle Redskins Friday night. They fell to 1-5 overall with a 34-0 loss at the Commerce Tigers.

Commerce got the night started with a barrage of runs, leading them to a 27-0 lead at halftime.

In fact, only two pass plays were called by the Tigers, one incomplete, and the other being a scramble by the quarterback to add to Commerce’s rushing assault.

The Tigers got started early with a three-yard touchdown rush on their first drive of the night. A missed extra point gave them a 6-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

A Commerce fumble recovered by Social Circle set the Redskins up in enemy territory for the first time in the game. They were unable to capitalize on the starting field position.

Another drive by the Redskins saw quarterback Sean Crews picked off at the Social Circle 47 to give the Tigers possession once again.

Social Circle had some offensive success though through its own rushing attack.

Runs by Jameccus Hardge and Kam Durden gave the Redskins first downs on Commerce’s side of the field. The Tiger defense stopped them on each attempt.

Commerce maintained their success in the run game. The Tigers tacked on three more rushing touchdowns in their first half crusade.

The Redskin defense came up big at the end of the second quarter, though, holding Commerce to a long field goal, which fell short as time expired on the first two quarters of play.

Social Circle came out of halftime and, on a fourth down attempt to maintain possession, was halted by the Tigers. From there, Commerce looked to keep attacking the line of scrimmage.

But the Redskins’ defense sealed gaps, made tackles and held the Tigers to a scoreless third quarter. They also added another fumble recovery to steal back a possession.

Commerce started the fourth quarter with yet another running score to put them up 34-0. However, the Tigers were thwarted by the Social Circle defense on a fourth down attempt in the red zone that would have extended the lead.

Social Circle (1-5) will head back home to wrap up non-region play on Friday, Oct. 13 where they will face Mount Paran Christian (2-3). A week later, the Redskins will kick off Region 5A-Division I play with Jasper County coming to town.