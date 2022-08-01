SUMMER CAMP: Coaches, players teach fundamentals

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Stormy weather conditions would not deter Social Circle’s football team in hosting its annual youth football camp this year. From July 18-19, the Redskins had over 70 kids participating in this year’s camp.

Head coach Rob Patton and his staff joined with some players to conduct the event.

Day one was held in Redskins Stadium but, due to thunder and lightning, the second day was moved indoors to Social Circle’s gymnasium.

That didn’t stop the kids from having fun, though.

Throughout the camp, kids participated in numerous drills aimed to show and teach them the fundamentals of football. Current varsity football players assisted in the camp by running each drill.

Overall, coaches and players were able to pass on their knowledge to the next generation of Redskins football. Before too long, campers will be seen taking the field under the Friday night lights.



