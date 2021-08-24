STATE OF THE PROGRAM: Social Circle High School

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Last year was labeled a ‘pandemic year,’ by Social Circle Athletic Director Craig Hargrove. Despite the coronavirus stealing most of the headlines last year, though, the Redskins had great success.

The football team returned to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Competitive cheerleading also finished sixth in the state. In addition, both the boys and girls soccer programs make it to the second round of the state tournament.

Then, the softball team returns three seniors who won the state tournament during their freshmen season. Boy’s basketball returns a lot of talent, too, which should give them an edge this season.

Even over the summer, the Redskins wrestling program placed at Disney.

Hargrove doesn’t want to focus on last year’s success, though. He’s actually noticed that all of the programs have spent the summer working toward better results in 2021.

“The summer has been real productive,” Hargrove said. “We had a busy summer that was a lot of fun, but we’re ready for the regular season now.”

The football, softball, basketball, cheerleading and baseball teams had summer workouts in preparation for their seasons. In addition to their team workouts, a lot of programs hosted youth camps as well for more community involvement.

And, with the regular season already started, the community will notice some different faces at the helm of a few athletic programs.

For instance, softball is now lead by Bryan Eades in his first year. The girl’s basketball team is lead by first year head coach Dave LaBarrie, too.

While there may have been a few adjustments to a couple of programs, the mainstay of Social Circle athletics remains intact.

The wrestling program has remained constant for the past several years. Hargrove has noticed that, if the wrestling team isn’t winning state, then its name is usually in the mix for it.

All of their success seems to stem back to head coach, Randy Prater whose effect is school wide, according to Hargrove.

“Any of our younger coaches go to him and ask him for advice of certain situations,” Hargrove said. “It’s safe to say our wrestling program is our cornerstone.”

Overall, Hargrove is excited about Social Circle athletics in 2021. He’s not excited about just one program in particular, but all of them.

Hargrove highlighted that the student-athletes have worked extremely hard this summer to produce better results on the field/court.

And, seeing the product of that work displayed in front of the community is what excites Hargrove the most.

“The thing you get most excited for is Friday night or Tuesday night softball game or the Thursday night basketball game,” Hargrove said. “The event is what excites me as an athletic director. You see all of the work the coaches and players put in and seeing the success happen is what makes it fun for me.”



