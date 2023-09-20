Social Circle's veteran run game at the forefront

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Four games into 2023, the rushing attack for the Social Circle Redskins has played a larger role. The offensive scheme has shifted from years past to put an extra emphasis on the ground game.



Over the last few seasons, the Redskins’ offense used their air attack with four-year starter Logan Cross behind center with weapons on the perimeter. The departure of Cross and those weapons allowed the offense to change schematically.

Running backs coach Andrew Jarrett has been the one in charge. His main responsibility is to make sure the backs are prepared and ready to go in the new scheme.

“Since shifting offenses, they have had to learn a whole new [scheme],” Jarrett said. “All four of those guys have been in a totally different offense for the past three years so they have had to pick up a new offense with new footwork, new plays, and new reads. That has been the emphasis and they have done an awesome job of picking it up.”

It’s a four running back committee room with seniors Kam Durden, DeMascio Bolden and Coi Robinson who join together with junior Jameccus Hardge.

They form a backfield that has played many downs on Friday nights.

Four games into the season, Durden leads the room with 301 yards on 60 carries. Hardge follows behind with 109 yards on 18 carries while Bolden has 55 yards with 13 rushes. Robinson has been able to get involved in the offense as well while also playing a big role in the defense at linebacker.

Having tailbacks who have been involved in the last few years makes things easier for Jarrett. He feels good about the group and where they are at.

“[The room] is very deep,” Jarrett said. “There are a lot of kids that are really athletic and physical and that have a lot of experience.”

When assessing the four backs individually, Durden is seen as a clear leader, according to Jarrett. Durden’s presence is felt both on the field and in the locker room.



“We are a physical group that is not selfish,” Durden said. “We know that we have other guys on the sideline that are willing to do the same thing as the guy on the field.”

Durden has been a four-year starter for the Redskins.

The senior has taken the majority of his reps at running back and outside linebacker. He is viewed as one of the pillars that helped Social Circle reach the playoffs in recent years.



“He is a four-year guy who knows what he is doing,” Jarrett said. “He is strong, fast and a really good player. He knows about those situations that come up in games that you do not always practice for. He knows they are coming because he has been there. He has played over 35 games in his high school career.”



The only non-senior, Hardge, has received praise from Jarrett and others for his athleticism and ability to get those big plays on the outside.



Hardge has seen an increased snap count inside the offense this season, too. The junior has been able to get big yardage as a second option to Durden.



Jarrett sees Bolden, another four-year player, as a back who provides a different style to the run game in comparison to the other three guys in the room.



“Demascio is fast, big and strong. He is more of a slasher type,” Jarrett said. “He has been another vocal kid for us.”



Robinson, who joined the team in the offseason, has produced many flashes that have impressed the coaches. That includes a 75-yard touchdown run in the scrimmage prior to the season.



As the offense continues to lean on the ground game with a plethora of running backs, the coaching staff feels that the offense is in good hands when they are able to play their style of football every Friday night.



This Friday, the Redskins (1-3, 0-0) will put the ground game to the test once again. This time, they will hit the road to face Lamar County in non-region action.



“The offense fits their skill set,” Jarrett said. “They are all still learning but they are doing great with it. [The run game] is what the offense is built around, getting those first downs, and holding the ball for big chunks at a time. When we are getting first downs like that, we are playing the game the way we want to play it.”





