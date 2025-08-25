Social Circle volleyball falls in a 3-0 sweep to Lake Oconee Academy

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Lady Redskins came out on the losing end of a sweep this past Thursday when they fell to the eight-win Lake Oconee Academy Lady Titans at home.

Sets one and three were close, but Social Circle was unable to stop the Lady Titans’ scoring runs that paved the way for the team’s 3-0 sweep.

The opening set started with a long run of points from Lake Oconee that was highlighted by a pair of kills and aces.

Down by 10 points in the back-half of the set, the Lady Redskins went on a 6-0 run to pull within seven, but Lake Oconee shut out Social Circle the rest of the way to win the opening set 25-16.

The second set started out neck-and-neck, but Social Circle found itself behind quickly and never recovered due in part to a long run of scoring from the Lady Titans that saw them increase their 11-6 lead all the way to 24-6.

Hazel Campos scored a pair of kills late, but Lake Oconee pulled away with a 25-8 win in the second set.

The third and final set of the match saw the Lady Redskins grab their largest lead of the day as they took a 10-5 advantage over the Lady Titans with the help of Campos and Alexis Mulkey with multiple kills.

However, Lake Oconee found momentum and erupted for a 10-point run to lead 16-10.

Social Circle managed to gain a few points back throughout the final stages of the set, but the Lady Titans kept up the momentum to win the set 25-16 and claim the match.

Campos led the team with seven kills and a pair of aces while Mulkey finished with seven kills of her own.

Ava Middlebrooks, Kinzley Remillard, Stephanie Keith and Morgan Brown all left with aces in the match as well.

The loss dropped Social Circle to 4-8 as the team continue to battle through its non-region slate of games.

Next up for the Lady Redskins is a match with Loganville and Athens Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 26.