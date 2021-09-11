Social Circle survives Newton comeback

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – On Sept. 7, the Social Circle Lady Redskins defeated the Newton Lady Rams at home, 5-4.

Heading into the final frame of action, Social Circle had a 5-2 advantage that seemed firmly intact with Newton having not scored since the first inning. However, the Lady Rams made things interesting down the stretch.

Sidney Lyndsey scored a run on a ground ball to Madlynn Spink that cut Newton’s deficit 5-3.

With bases loaded, Spinks walked a Newton batter to bring Kyla Stroud across the plate to make the score 5-4.

Pressure began mounting for the Lady Redskins with the tying run on third base.

At that point, head coach Bryan Eades paid a visit to the mound to settle his team down and get the final out of the game.

After a series of foul balls, Hayden Pearson flied out to first baseman, Gracie Jones and that was all she wrote.

Even though Pearson ended the game in deflating fashion, she did start the contest with a firework.

As the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first inning, Pearson cleared the center field fence to kick things off with a solo home run. Another run was scored later that same inning for Newton to give it a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the first inning, Kaylynn Scaffe and Halie Richardson got on base with Macy Langley due up to bat. Langley drilled a homer to center field to give the Lady Redskins a 3-2 lead through one inning.

It seemed as if Tuesday’s would be an offensive juggernaut, but it didn’t pan out that way. Neither team posed a scoring threat again until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Avery Bedsole bunted with one out and reached on an error. During the play, Alexa Wykoff scored from second base to increase Social Circle’s lead 4-2.

Later in the sixth inning, Savannah Frachiseur popped a sacrifice fly to right field to score Langley from third base.

Frachiseur’s sac fly would bring in the final and decisive run for the Lady Redskins to take home the win.

Spinks was deemed the winning pitcher going seven innings allowing 10 hits, four earned runs and walking five batters. She also recorded four strikeouts in her outing.

Though Pearson will get the loss on her record, she didn’t have a terrible performance on the mound. In her six innings of work, she struck out four batters, never walked anyone and surrendered seven hits for five runs.

The crucial statistic that hurt the Lady Rams the most was errors. They recorded three errors while the Lady Redskins only committed one. As a result of the victory, Social Circle improves to 8-4. Meanwhile, Newton returns to .500 at 6-6.