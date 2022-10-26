Social Circle softball’s offense non-existent in Elite Eight loss

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It was a rough go for the Social Circle Lady Redskins Wednesday afternoon in their 8-1 Elite Eight loss to Heard County at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus.

The Lady Braves had Social Circle’s offense on ice for most of the contest. As a team, the Lady Redskins went 6-for-27 (.222) from the plate, able to only muster one base runner in the final two innings. That lone base runner came aboard after being hit by a pitch in the sixth frame.

The game's start seemed to be much more promising than how it ended as Social Circle’s lone run opened the game’s scoring in the first inning.

On the game's very Kaylynn Scaffe doubled to center field. Two at-bats later, Kyla Head connected on a RBI single to right field that scored Scaffe.

From there, it was all Heard County.

In the second inning, the Lady Braves took a 3-1 lead and added to that lead by scoring two more runs in the fourth. Heard County added three more insurance runs in the sixth and seven innings to solidify its win.

As a result, the Lady Redskins fall to the loser’s bracket of the GHSA softball state playoffs. They’ll face Bleckley County who also lost 1-0 against Mount Vernon on Wednesday.

Social Circle and Bleckley’s contest will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m., and they’ll play on Field No. 5.

Continue following covnews.com for coverage of Social Circle’s state playoff action.



