Social Circle softball hosts 30-plus for camp

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle’s softball team hosted its annual youth summer camp this past week from June 12-14.

During the camp, 30-plus children learned the fundamentals of softball.

Each participant went through infield, outfield, baserunning, hitting and even a few competition drills.

Twenty high school varsity players and a few varsity coaches assisted with the week’s activities.

In between all of the drills, though, kids got to enjoy popsicle break. Head coach Chris Davis said, “The kids love it.”

At the end of the camp, all participants received another special treat. Davis and his players announced the Lady Redskins will host a Fall Campers Day at one of their home varsity games that the kids can come watch them play.