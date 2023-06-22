Social Circle soccer hosts annual youth soccer camp

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Approximately 50 children participated in Social Circle’s soccer youth camp from June 5-8.

Even with the second day of the camp being rained out and canceled, kids were taught a lot of the fundamentals of the game.

They worked on dribbling, passing, shooting and even did some scrimmages throughout the week to put their skills to the test.

Twenty-two high school varsity boys and girls soccer players --- including numerous coaches --- assisted with teaching the children each skill.

But, all campers received a special treat by participating in the camp, too.

Players from the East Dutch Lions in Conyers paid a visit to the camp. They scrimmaged with the campers, too, on their visit.

Before they left, though, they gave a suprise to each child.

East Dutch Lions, which is a team in the United Soccer League Two in Deep South division, gave every camper a free ticket to the club’s match against North Alabama Soccer Coalition.

The Lions won 5-1, too.

Social Circle’s soccer camp was open to kids in kindergarten to rising sixth graders.



