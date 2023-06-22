By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Social Circle soccer hosts annual youth soccer camp
Kids who registered for Social Circle’s soccer camp learned the fundamentals of the sport from high school varsity players and coaches. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Approximately 50 children participated in Social Circle’s soccer youth camp from June 5-8. 

Even with the second day of the camp being rained out and canceled, kids were taught a lot of the fundamentals of the game. 

They worked on dribbling, passing, shooting and even did some scrimmages throughout the week to put their skills to the test. 

Twenty-two high school varsity boys and girls soccer players --- including numerous coaches --- assisted with teaching the children each skill. 

But, all campers received a special treat by participating in the camp, too. 

Players from the East Dutch Lions in Conyers paid a visit to the camp. They scrimmaged with the campers, too, on their visit. 

Before they left, though, they gave a suprise to each child. 

East Dutch Lions, which is a team in the United Soccer League Two in Deep South division, gave every camper a free ticket to the club’s match against North Alabama Soccer Coalition. 

The Lions won 5-1, too. 

Social Circle’s soccer camp was open to kids in kindergarten to rising sixth graders. 