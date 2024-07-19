Social Circle Redskins host fourth annual summer football youth camp

Over 60 players laced up their cleats to train under Redskin players and coaches on July 15-16 at Social Circle High School’s fourth annual Youth Football Camp.

Head football coach Rob Patton said the camp gave kids hands-on experience in the game of football and emphasized practicing correct forms in tackling, blocking and football stances.

Veteran players also played a large role in guiding the campers.

Patton mentioned seniors Luke Cross and Sawyer Parr as key contributors in leading drills.

The campers got to learn the basics from their Friday night heroes, but Patton also believes that his players can learn a lot from teaching their campers how to play the game.

“I think the biggest thing is it makes them break the game down to its simplest form,” Patton said. “In order to teach something you have to fully understand it. It’s good for them to see the teaching and coaching side of things and the perspective of the game that goes with it.”

While Patton and the rest of the Social Circle squad move preparations to Fall camp and their Aug. 16 game against Oglethorpe County, he hopes that his camp can make an impact on the lives of the young players he has coached.

“I think it is important because football is the ultimate team game and it helps prepare them for life after school and sports is done,” Patton said.