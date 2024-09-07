Social Circle Redskins fall 35-14 on the road to Whitefield Academy

SMYRNA, Ga. — ﻿Social Circle traveled to Smyrna Friday night to try and earn another win but were sadly in for a rude awakening as the Redskins fell 35-14 to the Wolf Pack of Whitefield Academy.

Whitefield got the scoring started early, as Bryce Duck scored first blood with a 6-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the game. The kick was good to give Wolf Pack a 7-0 lead.

Social Circle evened it out before the end of the quarter, however, with a touchdown run by Remi Farmer, whose quarterback keeper made the score 7-7.

The WolfPack didn’t take long to regain the initiative, however, scoring a second touchdown less than two minutes into the second quarter.

The defenses took over for much of the rest of the half, but Whitefield found success once again late in the second quarter, punching it in with less than three minutes before the end of the second quarter to go up 21-7.

Yet the Redskins, unable to find any traction with the ball, were unable to even run out the clock on the half.

Instead, Whitefield drove down the field one last time in the quarter to score a fourth time, taking a 28-7 lead into the locker room.

The two offenses went mostly silent in the third quarter, but the Redskins finally found some momentum again late in the period, punching it in for a second Social Circle touchdown with only 2:33 left in the quarter.

Yet the Wolf Pack weren’t quite done, scoring one last time to go up 35-14 with seven minutes left in the game, the last of the match-up.

The loss evens up the Redskins’ record at 2-2 as the team prepares to enter their region schedule with hopes of earning a playoff berth.

The Redskins will enjoy a bye week next Friday before returning to their home stadium to open up region play against Utopian Academy.