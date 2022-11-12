Social Circle football wins overtime battle in round one

After having two of the best games of his illustrious career, in which he passed for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns, Social Circle senior quarterback Logan Cross had one his worst in the first round of the Class A, Division I playoffs Friday night at Redskins Stadium.

But he was still celebrating in the end, having just seconds earlier retrieved a high snap and placed it for sophomore kicker Preston Guy, who kicked a game-winning 38-yard field goal in overtime, giving his team a 10-7 victory over 10th-ranked Whitefield Academy.

With the game deadlocked a seven after regulation, the Redskins won the toss and chose to go on defense. On the second play, Social Circle linebacker Amon Johnson sacked Wolfpack freshman quarterback Travis Burgess and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Phillip Baynes.

Getting their shot from the 15, the Redskins rushed the ball three times to set up the winning kick, which was made more difficult after they were flagged for illegal motion.

Friday night’s dramatic victory was the first on-campus postseason win and just the second ever in school history. The last playoff win came in 2005 when the Redskins played their home games at the old South Walton Athletic Complex. They opened their new stadium in 2014.

The Redskins have also won eight games for just the second time ever and can tie the school record of nine wins, set in 1986, next week when they travel to Tiger to face third-ranked Rabun County in the second round.

Cross will certainly relish the chance to atone for a brutal night in which he was held to just 167 yards passing and was intercepted three times after being picked off just four times during the regular season.

The Redskins offense could never get rolling against a tenacious Wolfpack squad that blitzed all night and kept Cross from getting comfortable in the pocket.

Social Circle ran just eight plays in the first quarter and eight in the second while compiling just 46 yards before Cross came through with his biggest play of the night.

Taking over at his own 22 following a Whitefield punt, Cross lofted a perfect pass to hit sophomore receiver Jude Nelson in stride running down the right sideline for a 78-yard score.

In the second half, they went three-and-out three times. They did manage to drive to the Wolfpack 28 before Cross was picked off.

While the offense was struggling, the defense continued to bail them out, forcing two fumbles and picking off two passes while holding Whitefield to just 35 yards rushing.

The Wolfpack finally broke through late in the third quarter after a short Redskins punt out of their end zone and a personal foul penalty set them up at the Social Circle 24.

Burgess completed a 16-yard pass to Conlon Walker and then kept the ball after a fake and sprinted around the right side for a 12-yard touchdown.

The freshman was playing in just his third game after filling in for injured quarterback Ayden Duncanson, who was leading the Wolfpack in rushing and passing. He finished with 171 yards passing.



