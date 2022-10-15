Social Circle football gets back on track with win at Mount Paran

KENNESAW, Ga. — After a heartbreaking setback against Commerce last week, Social Circle hit the road to try and right the ship against non-region opponent Mount Paran Christian School.

The Redskins didn't always have it easy but pulled off the win in a 28-14 finish over the Eagles on the home team's homecoming night.

Social Circle started scoring early, moving 63 yards in five plays, including a 48-yard pass from Logan Cross to Jude Nelson. Cross connected with DaShon Hyman from the six-yard line for a touchdown. Preston Guy's kick was good for a 7-0 lead.

Cross would continue to dominate through the air, spreading the ball around to numerous receivers. The Redskins converted on 4th and 7 from the Eagles' 34 after offsetting penalties negated a failed conversion, then scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass from a scrambling Cross to Jameccus Hardge.

After a botched punt from the endzone gave the Eagles a short field at the Redskins' 32, Mount Paran drove down the field before facing 4th and 6 from the 8. An offsides penalty, however, made it 4th and 1 and one run later the Eagles were on the board with a quarterback keeper into the endzone.

After trading punts, Social Circle looked to drive it in with 2 minutes left in the half, only to fumble it away at the Eagles' 37.

The Eagles mounted their own drive, pushing past midfield and converting a 4th and 2 on a fake punt. But drops on some long passes and a shrinking clock saw them attempt a 54-yard field goal that fell well short to end the half.

Social Circle received the kickoff to start the second half and hung onto it for nearly half a quarter, driving 73 yards on a mix of passes from Cross and runs by Hardge before finally scoring on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hyman.

Mount Paran raced down the field on the ensuing drive, aided by long passes of 24 and 36 yards to reach the 5.

But just when the Eagles looked to cut the lead in half, the Redskins forced a fumble and recovered it in the endzone for a touchback and an end to the scoring threat.

Mount Paran had another shot after a Redskins punt, but ended the drive in an interception by Grayson Jenkins at the Eagles' 28.

Four plays later, the Redskins fumbled it right back to an eager Mount Paran squad.

But the Eagles' drive was short-circuited by an aggressive pash rush by the Redskins, forcing a punt to Hyman, who then raced down the field for 67 yards to score another touchdown for the Skins.

Yet the Eagles needed less than a minute to respond, taking advantage of a soft pass defense to race down the field and score on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

It was too little, too late. Still up two scores, the Redskins went to the ground to burn clock and the Eagles were unable to connect in the passing game when they did regain the ball.

The Eagles seemed to be on the cusp of another possession with 1:12 left after the Skins faced fourth down, only to commit a personal foul that gave Social Circle a first down to run out the remaining time and earn the win.

The Redskins begin region play next week as they take on Jasper County on the road in Monticello.