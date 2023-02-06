Social Circle boys basketball's foundational principles on display in locker room

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — R…E…S…P…E…C…T…Quin Jackson knows what it means to him.

Pardon the Aretha Franklin reference, but the late soul singer’s most iconic song could be the best way to describe the main threat that runs through the Social Circle boys basketball program right now.

“You always have to have respect, because respect goes a long way,” said Jackson, a 6-foot senior guard on the Redskins’ team. “You gotta have respect for good things to happen to you. And I learned that throughout my Redskins career.”

Respect is just one of many words plastered on the wall inside Social Circle basketball’s locker room. Other words and phrases on display include “legacy,” “play hard,” “believe” and “compete.”

All the words are in clear view throughout the locker room whenever the Redskins enter. And, while they may not look special to the average person, they mean something to the Redskins.

Those words are the program's foundational principles.

“We have to have visual reminders of what we’re about every time we walk into our locker room,” head coach Taylor Jackson said. “Those visual reminders help center ourselves even when we’re just sitting there talking or they’re getting dressed. It’s going back to those basics of what makes you a good basketball player and ultimately a good team.”

Those words were painted on the walls when former head coach Brian Anderson — coach Jackson was an assistant at the time — was first hired to lead the program a few years back.

And, though a few changes have been made in the program since that time, the message has never wavered.

Quin Jackson is one of the leaders on this year’s team. Currently, the senior guard averages roughly 16 points per game for Social Circle.

Prior to this year, he admitted that the words on the wall didn’t resonate with him. At this time in his career, however, the words jump off the wall.

“They really didn’t have any meaning to me, because I was just a junior varsity player learning my way,” Jackson said. “It’s good to know now, and I can help the younger players learn what those words mean and how they stand out.”

Jackson’s play has helped the Redskins to a 13-10 overall record with an unblemished, 4-0 mark in Region 5A-Division I — Social Circle hasn’t lost a region game since Feb. 18, 2021.

This is coming off plausibly Social Circle’s best season in program history going 30-1 overall, winning the Region 8A-Public championship and advancing to the Final Four of the Class A-Public state playoffs.

Its goal this year is to repeat as back-to-back region champions and make another run in the postseason.

So far so good.

The Redskins have defeated Prince Avenue, Jasper County twice and Oglethorpe County. More importantly, Social Circle has endured a tough non-region slate this season.

It has played powerhouses such as Morgan County, Archer, Christian Heritage and Thomson.

Quin Jackson stressed the importance of learning from those games and high-pressured environments.

“We have to be tough and be ready for those types of moments,” he said. “That’s what the coaches have been helping us prepare for. We really have to be ready for that.”

Seven of the team’s 10 losses this season have been by 10 points or less – signifying how competitive this bunch is, even when not winning games.

Still, Quin Jackson is certain that he and his teammates have not played their best, complete game yet, but he believes the best is yet to come.

“We have to have the right mindset and expect that things are going to happen,” Jackson said. “We have to be ready to score, be disciplined and all of the above.”

Social Circle closes out its regular season this week against Prince Avenue on Tuesday and Oglethorpe County coming to town on Friday. Then the region tournament will follow and be held at Social Circle on Feb. 15 and 17.

Jackson and the entire Redskins’ team plan to use the sayings on the wall inside their locker room to help generate even better results moving forward.

In fact, the motivational words the players see everyday have the Redskins feeling ready for the challenges ahead as the postseason looms.

“We’ve been through this situation before, so we kind of know what to expect,” Quin Jackson said. “We just have to have the right mindset and get our teammates ready so we’ll have more success on the court.”



