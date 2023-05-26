Signing with Brewton Parker ‘just felt right’ to Mitchell McCullough

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — With a gathering of his family, friends, coaches and teammates present, Mitchell McCullough celebrated his scholarship signing on May 18. McCullough signed his national letter of intent to join Brewton Parker’s baseball program in the fall.

McCullough reminisced on his four-year journey as a Social Circle Redskin.

“All four years, I’ve been working really hard,” McCullough said. “It’s been difficult, but the team and coaches who have been supporting me have made it worth it. It feels amazing that all the hard work has paid off and I can continue playing ball for a few more years.”

In final season at Social Circle, McCullough recorded a .369 batting average, 33 RBI and had two home runs. McCullough’s performance earned him First Team All-Region honors from Region 5A-Division I.

On top of that, McCullough is part of the class to finish their Social Circle baseball careers as the winningest class ever.

Despite all of the wins, though, there is an aspect of his high school baseball career that transcends the diamond.

“My favorite part is the friends that come with playing,” McCullough said. “It’s hard to call them friends, because they feel more like family. I’ve been with these same boys since the sixth grade. It makes it worth more because everyone is so close.”

Now, after McCullough walks across the stage at Redskins Stadium on Friday, May 26, he will enroll at Brewton Parker, located in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

According to McCullough, everything “just felt right” when settling on that commitment.

“You know how sometimes you put on a glove and it fits perfectly? That’s how it felt,” McCullough said.

With McCullough’s next step solidified, he is excited to live out his childhood dream.

“I’ve always dreamed about playing college baseball,” McCullough said. “As a kid, it’s always one of those dreams where you’re like, ‘It might happen. It might not.’ But with enough determination and here it is. Everything I’ve worked for was for this.”



