REDSKINS RESURGE: Social Circle cuts 21-point deficit to knock off Putnam County 38-28

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - It was Social Circle’s Youth Night when Putnam County came to town, and the Redskins weren’t kidding around.

Despite struggling against a physical, run-heavy offense for most of the contest, the Redskins scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a 38-28 comeback win.

It took some time for both teams to find their footing, and it was Social Circle that struck first.

With about two minutes left in the first quarter, Redskins’ quarterback Remi Farmer found senior wide out Elliot Hamilton on a 46-yard touchdown pass.

Social Circle held onto their 7-0 lead for the rest of the first quarter, but Putnam County responded in the first few minutes of the second.

War Eagles’ quarterback Ethan Whatley completed a long pass that was deflected by a Redskins’ corner in coverage. A few plays later, he scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game at 7-7.

Whatley used his legs to continue to cause problems for the Redskins’ defense. He accounted for all three of Putnam County’s touchdowns in the first half.

Social Circle was unable to find the end zone again before the half and trailed 21-7 heading into the locker room.

Patton’s team received the ball to start the second half but was unable to score. Farmer threw his only interception of the game two minutes into the third quarter.

Four minutes later, Whatley scored his fourth rushing touchdown, and the game looked out of reach for Social Circle down 28-7.

However, the Redskins stayed patient and cut into the War Eagles’ lead midway through the quarter.

Farmer found Hamilton on their second touchdown connection of the evening, this time on a 44-yard pass and catch. Farmer ended the night with 329 total yards while Hamilton racked up 199 total.

Heading into the final quarter, Social Circle still trailed Putnam County, and all looked to be lost after the Redskins failed to convert a fourth-and-goal.

They were stopped two yards short of the goal line, which ended up working to their advantage.

On the ensuing possession, Social Circle sacked Whatley in the end zone for a safety with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Redskins got great field position after the War Eagles were forced to punt.

With eight minutes left, Social Circle had to go for it on fourth down. This time, the team converted after Farmer found Ethan Orgo for 22 yards. Patton’s squad went on to score, making it 28-23.

Putnam County looked to have a good opportunity to run the clock out, but a holding penalty killed their momentum.

Social Circle used that to their advantage. On fourth-and-long, Luke Allgood sacked Whatley in War Eagle territory to give his team more great field position.

Farmer used his legs on the Redskins’ last offensive drive to get within striking distance. Running back Kayden Fears used the momentum to score a 3-yard rushing touchdown, giving his team a 31-28 lead after the 2-point conversion was successful.

Putnam County attempted to respond with two minutes left, but AJ Bailey sealed the deal for Social Circle. The junior intercepted a Whatley pass and returned it for a touchdown to give extend the Redskins’ lead to 10 points (38-28).

Following the fourth-quarter shutout, Social Circle moves to 4-2 on the season and stays perfect in Region 4-A, Div. I.