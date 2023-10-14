Redskins back on the winning side





SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle High School Redskins returned home Friday in need of a win as the 2023 region schedule looms.



In the end, the Redskins (2-5) used a strong first half defensive performance and a solid offensive second half to hold off visiting Mt. Paran of Kennesaw 21-14.

With a seven-point lead at halftime, Social Circle recovered an onsides kick to start the second half. The Redskins began the possession at the Eagle 48-yard line.

Looking to build a two-score lead, Social Circle covered the needed yards and found the end zone on a run by DeMascio Bolden with 8:08 left in the third quarter.

Mt. Paran (2-5) sensed the game getting out of reach and the Eagles responded with a touchdown drive of its own to cut the lead to 14-7 mid-way through the third quarter on a run by freshman Christian Holmes.

The lead for Social Circle quickly went back to two touchdowns on a connection from Sean Crews to Logan Cross with 4:54 left in the third.

The Redskins were able to control most of the fourth quarter taking time off the clock to preserve its advantage. Mt. Paran scored a touchdown with two seconds left in the game to make the final score closer.

Mt. Paran took the game's opening possession at its own 24-yard line but the Eagles were forced to go three-and-out by the SCHS defense.

The Redskins began their first offensive series of the night at their own 46. Despite the good starting field position, Social Circle also was unable to gain a first down.The Eagles started deep in their own end of the field after a Redskin punt and an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Starting at its own 7-yard line, Mt. Paran gained two first downs before a big defensive play by Levi Kendall on third down forced a punt.

Social Circle began its second series at its own 29 but this time the Eagle defense stood tall forcing another Redskins punt.

The two defenses saw their respective defenses continue to excel early in the contest.

The only points of the first half were set up by a pass from Crews to Cross. The play put Social Circle inside Eagle territory late in the first quarter. Crews would later cap the drive on a 32-yard quarterback keeper around the left end of his line into the end zone for the first points of the night. Guy added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Redskins moved into scoring position again after a pass from Crews to Jude Nelson. Guy would misfire on a 22-yard field attempt with 2:50 left in the first half.

An interception by Jameccus Hardge late in the first half gave Social Circle another scoring opportunity but a 39-yard field goal attempt was just short leaving the score 7-0 at halftime.