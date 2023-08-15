PRESEASON BLITZ: Sean Crews tabbed Social Circle football’s starter after displaying toughness in quarterback battle

For the first time in four seasons, the Social Circle Redskins will have a new player under center. After sitting behind Logan Cross the past three years, Sean Crews will lead the Redskins’ offense.
Prior to earning the starting job, Crews competed with the leader receiver from last season, Jude Nelson. Crews believes that the competition made him a better player.
“Every day, competing just makes me want to go harder,” Crews said, “and having the competition with Jude has pushed me to get the best out of our offense and make sure I bring the most potential I can.”
Despite being Cross’ backup the last few years, Crews has become a household name as an outside linebacker and an All-State wrestler.
Now Crews will get a chance to make more history on the gridiron.
When Crews and Nelson were still in the running for the open quarterback spot, Patton made it clear what he was looking for and what type of player he needed under center.
“Our No. 1 thing [for our quarterback] is leadership and just doing the right things on the field, off the field and in the weight room,” Patton said. “The next thing is just making plays, and [Crews] has shown that he can step up and make plays with his feet and through the air.”
For Patton, it is Crews’ toughness and athleticism that stood out to Patton, who sat front row for the quarterback battle through the spring and summer.
“Sean has done a really good job and had a good spring and summer. [Sean] has the experience factor back there,” Patton said. “The thing with Sean is his grit and toughness, he is a competitor. He was a state placer for us as a junior last year, he is as tough as he could be.”
The last two seasons saw significant step ups for Social Circle’s football team, and Crews feels this year’s team is eager to push farther into the postseason.
Now that the keys to the offense are in Crews’ hands, he knows he will have to lead the offense in a similar way to Cross.
“I looked up to Logan as I played behind him for three years,” Crews said. “I have followed what he did and I have been working every day because I know I have to lead the team this year. I have been putting in the best I can to bring the best out of our offense.”
Prior to playing on the Redskins, the quarterback attended Social Circle Middle School. He didn’t play quarterback until he was subbed in from running back to replace an injured starter behind center.
The experience at running back still plays a part for Crews today. He credits his ability to move out of the pocket and run as one of the strengths for the Redskins offense going into the new season.
Crews emulated players such as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes growing up. He feels it shows with his ability to make plays on the run and out of the pocket.
Toughness will be the name of the game for the Redskins offense led by Crews, as he has high hopes of taking Social Circle back to the playoffs.
“[My biggest impact] is definitely my ability to run with the ball,” Crews said. “Being able to take the ball and run up the middle and to take those hits and get up.”
This article will be included in The Covington News' Preseason Blitz that will be in the Aug. 19-20 print edition.