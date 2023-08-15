PRESEASON BLITZ: Sean Crews tabbed Social Circle football’s starter after displaying toughness in quarterback battle

For the first time in four seasons, the Social Circle Redskins will have a new player under center. After sitting behind Logan Cross the past three years, Sean Crews will lead the Redskins’ offense.

Prior to earning the starting job, Crews competed with the leader receiver from last season, Jude Nelson. Crews believes that the competition made him a better player.

“Every day, competing just makes me want to go harder,” Crews said, “and having the competition with Jude has pushed me to get the best out of our offense and make sure I bring the most potential I can.”





Despite being Cross’ backup the last few years, Crews has become a household name as an outside linebacker and an All-State wrestler.

Now Crews will get a chance to make more history on the gridiron.

When Crews and Nelson were still in the running for the open quarterback spot, Patton made it clear what he was looking for and what type of player he needed under center.

“Our No. 1 thing [for our quarterback] is leadership and just doing the right things on the field, off the field and in the weight room,” Patton said. “The next thing is just making plays, and [Crews] has shown that he can step up and make plays with his feet and through the air.”