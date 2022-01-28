PREP WRESTLING: Redskins finish second in state wrestling duals

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle High School wrestling team made a strong run at another state championship trophy but ended up a little short on Saturday.

The Mat Redskins advanced to the championship match in the GHSA Class A team duals before falling to defending state champion Trion High School 43-27.

In the Class A team duals state finals hosted by Commerce High School, Prater’s team rolled to a 60-9 win in its opening match against Pacelli in the Elite Eight. The Mat Skins then defeated Commerce 48-27 to advance to the finals.

Charlton County, Mount Pisgah, Screven County and Landmark Christian also were among the eight teams at the Class A team dual finals.

Class A has several standout wrestling programs. Commerce had won six consecutive state titles until Trion broke that streak last season. SCHS dropped to Class A after a successful run in AA that included five state championships from 2015-19.

SCHS advanced to the Elite Eight after defeating Mount Vernon at sectionals. Coach Randy Prater forecast the finals at state correctly as he noted his SCHS team and Trion would be the top contenders.

The Mat Redskins are competing in the individual area duals on Friday.



