PREP T&F: Redskins’ Hyman, Baynes earn first place finishes

ALBANY, Ga. —At the Class A-Public state track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, Social Circle freshman Jada Hyman brought home three top-five finishes with Phillip Baynes Jr., also earning a first place finish.

The top finish was Hyman earning a first place trophy for the 400-meter run with a 57.96 finish — a school record — and Baynes, of the boys team, placing first (46-01.00) in the triple jump — also a school record.

“To come down to Albany and compete on the big stage as we call it and win the event in record fashion was a tremendous accomplishment for [Baynes],” head coach Tim Kemp said.

Additionally, Hyman set another school record with her second place finish (25.36) in the 200-meter run and fifth (16-09.00) in the long jump. Julia Russell finished seventh (2:41.85) in the 800-meter run, ninth (14:17.86) in the 3200-meter and also ninth (6:11.47) in the 1600-meter run.

Also, for the boys team, Amarion Russell tied for fifth place (6-00) in the high jump. Then, Dashon Hyman placed seventh (20-07.50) in the long jump, 13th (23.43) in the 200-meter run and 14th (53.01) in the 400-meter run.

AJ Vinson took 12th place (41-11.50) in the shot put and the boys relay team earned a ninth place (3:45.95) finish in the 4x400 relay.



