PREP SOCCER: Social Circle’s standouts talk road to championship

OCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Dominant performances by each end of the formation aided a state championship run for the Social Circle Lady Redskins this season. Players all over the field contributed to deliver the program’s first state title.

Head coach Heather Richardson recognized that following the win May 3.

“So many people play a big part in this,” Richardson said. “And that’s what makes a really good team.”

It was the offense, though, that got the ball rolling.

At the season’s end, Social Circle tallied a total of 183 goals. Two players, in particular, accounted for 76% of those goals: Peyton Brooks and Tess Preston.

Brooks, a sophomore, finished the season leading the team with 72 goals and came second on the team with 25 assists. Having a team-high 38 assists was senior Preston who also scored 68 goals.

While both players said they practice a lot to produce numerous goals, there is no secret recipe to the duo’s success.

“I’ll send her through and she’ll score,” Preston said. “Or I’ll send it through, she’ll send it back and I’ll score.”

Both players have been teammates since Brooks’ sixth and Preston’s eighth grade years. Throughout that time, they each expressed how they’ve developed a chemistry between each other.

Specifically for Brooks, it’s been a joy to share the field with a senior leader in Preston.

“She’s a great player,” Brooks said. “I love playing with her. She’s really aggressive and just a great player and person all around.”

Preston finished the season averaging 2.8 goals per match while Brooks averaged exactly three goals per match. Their performances all season led to Preston earning Region 8A-Public’s Player of the Year and Brooks receiving First Team All-Region honors, too.

First Team All-Region honorees freshman Alana Ferguson and seniors Kaylee Connell contributed to the offensive production this season as well.

Ferguson was the third Lady Redskin to score double-digit goals with 17. Connell tied for third in assists on the team with senior Taylor Wright with 17 assists apiece.

Collectively, the Lady Redskins averaged 7.32 goals scored per match.

“It’s a special feeling, especially with this group of girls,” Brooks said. “It’s a great team, we all love each other and we play well.”

The Lady Redskins controlled games on the defensive end while also scoring many goals.

Of its 24 wins, 16 were by way of shut out.

Defenders leading the way on the back line of the formation were seniors Rory Stowe and Morgan Chambers, as well as freshman Faith Young.

Stowe earned Defensive Player of the Year for Region 8A-Public while Chambers’ and Young’s contributions earned them Second Team All-Region.

Staying sound on defense all match went a long way in keeping Social Circle’s opponents off the board, according to Stowe.

“Man-marking is a huge part because if you don’t have your person marked, they can easily get through you,” Stowe said. “Communication is one of the bigger things all throughout the field. Just knowing where to be is always important, too.”

Freshman goalkeeper Addie Stracner collected 44 saves this season in 405 minutes of game time.

As a team, the Lady Redskins only allowed an average of 0.76 goals per match in 2022.

Whether it was a goal scored by Brooks or Preston, or a defensive play by Chambers or Stowe, it was all hands on deck for Social Circle to put together a monumental season that was punctuated with a state title victory.

For the 10 seniors who are graduating in a few weeks, though, it was a bittersweet ending to their four-year careers.

“I feel like everyone on this team is so close,” Preston said. “And to graduate is so sad. I’ll miss every single one of them, but I’m glad we’re leaving on a good note.”



