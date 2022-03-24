PREP SOCCER: Social Circle gain crucial wins over LOA

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A late offensive surge by Social Circle propelled the Redskins to a 2-1 victory over the Lake Oconee Academy Titans at home on March 23.

In the matchup, the Redskins did something in the final three minutes that they couldn’t do in the first 77 minutes: score goals.

Trailing 1-0 with 2:17 remaining in the match, Social Circle drew a foul in the penalty box awarding Aidan Garner a penalty kick. Garner converted the PK knotting things up 1-1.

Chaos ensued thereafter.

As the closing minutes ticked away, it seemed like the match would go into overtime. However, with just 29.5 seconds left, Social Circle’s offense stormed down the field after a long clearout pass by its defender. A host of Redskins pressured LOA’s goalkeeper and he mishandled the ball.

Then, the goalkeeper lost possession altogether and the ball rolled toward an open goal. Jude Nelson raced after it and followed the ball in for the go-ahead goal.

Just like that, a Redskins offense that couldn’t find the back of the net for the majority of the match netted two goals within a couple of minutes.

Though the Redskins couldn’t find a score for most of the match, they had their opportunities throughout the contest.

Whether it was a save by LOA’s goalkeeper or a bad pass by Social Circle, something would always seem to derail the Redskins’ offensive attack. But the Redskins persevered and found a way down the stretch to pull out a win.

Head coach Jim Corasaniti was visibly overjoyed after the come from behind victory.

“It’s unbelievable,” Corasaniti said. “That’s a great win for the school. It puts us in a great place to maybe be region champs. So, it was a good night.”

As a result of the win, the Redskins are now tied with LOA for first place in Region 8A-Public with a 10-1 region record. Should the two teams remain tied at the season’s end on April 1, LOA would claim first place due to its 3-0 win over Social Circle on March 5.