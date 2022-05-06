PREP SOCCER: 9 Lady Redskins make up All-Region 8A-Public squad

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Ahead of April 28’s Final Four matchup against Atlanta Classical Academy, the Social Circle Lady Redskins received exciting news. Nine of their players received All-Region honors for Region 8A-Public.
Tess Preston took home the highest honor, earning Region Player of the Year. Rory Stowe was awarded the region’s Defensive Player of the Year and Heather Richardson was named Coach of the Year for the region, too.
FIRST TEAM
Drew Livingston – Towns Co.
Rory Stowe – Social Circle
Jada Williams – LOA
Karis Allen – Commerce
Riley Spurlock – Lincoln Co.
Rylie Livingston – Towns Co.
Tess Preston – Social Circle
Ivy Tolbert – Commerce
Kate Hill – Commerce
Carly Carruth – Lincoln
Sarah Shook – Towns Co.
Peyton Brooks – Social Circle
Kohli Carruth – Lincoln Co.
Victoria Goubran – LOA
SECOND TEAM
Haley Seals – Lincoln Co.
Gali Quijada – Towns Co.
Kylee Taylor – Commerce
Faith Young – Social Circle
Morgan Chambers – Social Circle
Gracie Barts – Social Circle
Lauren Glass – LOA
Rachel English – Commerce
Kaylee Connell – Social Circle
Miranda Spain – Towns Co.
Olivia Cross – Social Circle
Alana Ferguson – Social Circle
Jayden Taylor – Towns Co.
Joylena Taveras - BASA