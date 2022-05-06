PREP SOCCER: 9 Lady Redskins make up All-Region 8A-Public squad

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Ahead of April 28’s Final Four matchup against Atlanta Classical Academy, the Social Circle Lady Redskins received exciting news. Nine of their players received All-Region honors for Region 8A-Public.

Tess Preston took home the highest honor, earning Region Player of the Year. Rory Stowe was awarded the region’s Defensive Player of the Year and Heather Richardson was named Coach of the Year for the region, too.





FIRST TEAM

Drew Livingston – Towns Co.

Rory Stowe – Social Circle

Jada Williams – LOA

Karis Allen – Commerce

Riley Spurlock – Lincoln Co.

Rylie Livingston – Towns Co.

Tess Preston – Social Circle

Ivy Tolbert – Commerce

Kate Hill – Commerce

Carly Carruth – Lincoln

Sarah Shook – Towns Co.

Peyton Brooks – Social Circle

Kohli Carruth – Lincoln Co.

Victoria Goubran – LOA

SECOND TEAM

Haley Seals – Lincoln Co.

Gali Quijada – Towns Co.

Kylee Taylor – Commerce

Faith Young – Social Circle

Morgan Chambers – Social Circle

Gracie Barts – Social Circle

Lauren Glass – LOA

Rachel English – Commerce

Kaylee Connell – Social Circle

Miranda Spain – Towns Co.

Olivia Cross – Social Circle

Alana Ferguson – Social Circle

Jayden Taylor – Towns Co.

Joylena Taveras - BASA



