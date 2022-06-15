PREP RECRUITING: Social Circle’s Branch picks Iowa Central to continue basketball career

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Family members, teammates, coaches and other school officials gathered inside the lobby of the Social Circle gymnasium on May 16 to watch Tyrhell Branch sign a scholarship — a scholarship to continue his basketball career at Iowa Central.

Branch acknowledged what the ceremony meant to him.

“This is something I wanted to do ever since I first started playing basketball,” Branch said. “I wanted to be sure I went to college and play basketball on that level.”

Iowa Central Community College is located in Fort Dodge, Iowa, which sits over 1,000 miles away from Social Circle.

When asked if he was concerned about moving that far away from home, Branch said he’s not focused on that.

“I’m not nervous at all,” Branch said. “I know what I’m going there for and that’s to take care of business.”

Branch plans to major in business to obtain a business degree. His backup plan behind his basketball career is to possibly own and operate a barber shop.

Since his seventh grade year, Branch has enjoyed cutting hair and how “satisfying” hair cuts look once they’re done.

Nevertheless, whatever the future holds for Branch, he recognized none of it would be possible without the backing of Social Circle High School.

“The community is very supportive,” Branch said. “Everyone wants to see you do the right thing. There’s no hate, but it’s all love. I feel that really helps on and off the court.”

The Redskins’ basketball program, in particular, Branch said helped him, too, for the next phase of his life. Realizing that makes the next step bittersweet for Branch.

“I’m going to miss our team bonding the most,” Branch said. “Going out to eat and sitting down and talking with my teammates. Then, there’s the whole coaching staff. When I first entered as a ninth grader, the coaches helped me grow into a man and teach me how to do the right things on and off the court.”



