PREP FOOTBALL: Warriors pound Redskins

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — It was both jubilation and relief on the visitor sidelines of Redskins Stadium Friday night.

Walnut Grove defeated Social Circle 42-16 for its first win of the 2020 season while simultaneously snapping a 15-game losing streak that dated back to October of 2018.

Social Circe got on the board first thanks to a stripped ball by Petey Baynes that was returned to the Walnut Grove 3-yard line. However, the Redskins couldn’t find the endzone and settled for a field goal from Aaron Arue to make it 3-0.

Walnut Grove answered quickly by returning the ensuing kickoff back 79 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3.

From then on out it was all Walnut Grove.

The Warriors added a touchdown in the second quarter when Evan Welborn connected with Colton Goodbar on a 49-yard screen pass for a touchdown to make it 14-3.

Welborn connected with Avery Schiner on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left to play in the first half.

After Social Circle couldn’t get anything on their first possession of the second half, the redskins punted it to walnut Groves Austin Coleman who took it to the house for another warrior touchdown.

Midway through the third things got chippy between the two teams resulting in a fight on the Social Circle sideline. Once the dust settled for Walnut Grove players were ejected while three Social circle players were tossed.

The ejections didn’t seem to faze Walnut Grove, as Chad Walden broke off a 41-yard touchdown run on the next Warrior possession.

Walnut Grove’s final touchdown of the night came when Welborn called his own number for a 3-yard touchdown.

Social Circle finally found the end zone late in the game when Logan cross connected with Kam Durden for a 12-yard touchdown.

Durden added another touchdown on a 69-yard run with 1:15 left to play to cut walnut groves lead to 26 as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Social Circle (1-2) will be back at home next Friday to host former Region 8-AA rival Putnam County while Walnut Grove (1-2) will take a week off before beginning its Region 8-AAAAA schedule.