PREP FOOTBALL: 'Skins fighting to keep postseason hopes alive

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — After a brutal front-loaded Region 8-A public schedule, Social Circle gets a break over the final two weeks of the regular season. Starting Friday night in Hiawassee against Towns County, the Redskins will have a chance to close out with a pair of wins and snap a 10-year postseason drought.

In a six-team league, just two region wins will secure a playoff spot. Social Circle will be favored to get the first of those wins against the Indians. Towns County is on its third head coach in six seasons and hasn’t had a winning season in 11 falls.

Despite their respectable record, the Indians' wins have come against three teams with a combined two victories: Bethlehem Christian Academy, Lumpkin County and Greene County.

Meanwhile, Social Circle’s air raid offense finally got off the ground in last week’s loss to fourth-ranked Commerce. Sophomore quarterback Logan Cross went over the 1,000-yard mark with 269 yards passing and a touchdown.

