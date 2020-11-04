PREP FOOTBALL: Roadblock awaiting 'Skins in Week 10

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Fresh off of a bye, Social Circle will be hosting its second ranked team in three weeks when No. 4 Commerce comes to town this Friday.

The two programs played for 10 straight seasons when they were both members of Region 8-A, with the Tigers winning nine of the meetings. But Friday will be their first time squaring off since 2011.

Commerce hasn’t changed much over the years. It still features a bruising rushing attack. The trio of running backs Dreylan Martin and Sammy Brown and quarterback Trey Huff have carried the load this year.

Social Circle will go with the opposite approach, taking to the air most every down. Sophomore quarterback Logan Cross is among the leading passers in the state and is expected to surpass 1,000 yards in the game.

The Tigers are sitting at 6-1 on the year and are tied for the top spot in Region 8-A with a 2-0 mark. They’re currently riding a four-game winning streak and have appeared to clean things up on the defense end, outscoring their last three opponents 131-16.

Meanwhile, the Redskins have had their fair share of woes in head coach Rob Patton’s first season at the helm. After collecting their second win of the year against Oglethorpe on Oct. 2, they’ve dropped back-to-back games to Washington-Wilkes (56-0) and Lincoln County (36-20) to fall to 2-5. They’re still in search of their first region win after starting 0-2 in league play.

Friday night’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Follow @CovNewsSports on Twitter for live updates.

Mason Wittner, sports editor of The Covington News, contributed to this report.