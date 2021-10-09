PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins’ comeback against region rival Lincoln County falls short

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Redskins found themselves in a nail-biter Friday night as they struggled in a close homecoming high school football matchup with Lincoln County.

Last-minute heroics almost carried the day for Social Circle but they ultimately fell short as the Red Devils won 28-27.

The Red Devils blitzed down the field on their opening drive, converting for a first down on every other play entirely via the run game, eventually scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run.

Social Circle responded with a 73-yard touchdown run by Amarion Russell, but a holding penalty negated the play. Undaunted, the Redskins mounted a seven-minute drive culminating with Russell punching it in from 1 yard out to tie the game.

After trading punts, the Redskins forced a fumble recovered by Kameron Durden at the Devils 48-yard line. A holding call wiped out a promising start to the drive and the Redskins punted it away a few plays later.

The Devils responded with a 43-yard touchdown pass but missed the kick wide right for a 13-7 lead.

The Redskins responded with a near perfect drive that lasted 1:09 and ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Russell. Zavier Wallace kicked the extra point to take the first lead of the game for Social Circle.

Coming back from halftime, the Redskins went back to work, scoring on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Logan Cross to Tyhrell Branch.

But the Red Devils surged back into the game with a scoring drive culminating in a 2-yard touchdown run, then tied it up with a successful 2-point conversion.

After the Redskins went nowhere on their drive, the Devils drove down the field to reclaim the lead on a 22-yard quarterback keeper, going up 28-21.

The Redskins were moving down the field when a holding call wiped out a first down on fourth-and-1, killing the drive and returning the ball to the Red Devils.

The Redskins defense finally forced a turnover on downs at their own 17, then mounted a two-minute drive that culminated in a 27-yard Hail Mary pass from Cross to Russell on fourth-and-7 to draw within one with 49 seconds left in the game.

The 2-point conversion came up short, however, leaving the Redskins down by 1.

Social Circle attempted an onside kick but the Red Devils fell on it to end the scoring threat and clinch the victory.

Social Circle’s next game is at Commerce on Oct. 22.



