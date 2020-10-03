PREP FOOTBALL: Cross leads Redskins past Oglethorpe County

LEXINGTON, Ga. — The Redskins made their trip east worth it Friday night knocking off the Oglethorpe County Patriots.



After starting their 2020 season 1-3, Social Circle won their fifth game by a score of 27-12 on the back of a big game from sophomore quarterback Logan Cross.

Right from the start of the game, the Social Circle defense was dominant up front, stopping the Patriots’ run game at the line of scrimmage time and time again.

The defense was not the only thing clicking early on, as Cross was having an outstanding night through the air, starting the game completing seven of his first eight passes.

After starting their second offensive drive around midfield, Cross would make key passes to receivers KJ Reid and Eric Taylor to get into the red zone. Cross would end the drive connecting with Taylor on a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Redskins the early 7-0 lead.

Despite stalling on offense for majority of the first half, the Patriots would put together a scoring drive early in the second quarter, capping it off with a three-yard touchdown run by quarterback Will Sampson. After a missed extra-point attempt, the Redskins still held the lead at 7-6.

As time was ticking in the first half, Cross would once again put a stellar drive together through the air.

After a key pass to receiver Jaalen Brinkley that put the Redskins across midfield, Cross would look for Taylor again, connecting on a 32-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to extend the Social Circle lead by a score of 14-6 going into halftime.

Going into the break, the keys for Social Circle were the defensive line making the stops on the Patriots’ run game, and Cross being able to capitalize on the stops with quality drives for the Redskins.

“[Logan] did a really good job tonight,” head coach Rob Patton said. “He has done good in practice all year, and to see him put together a game like that [was good to see], he is doing what we know he can do.”

As the second half got underway, Cross continued to stay automatic coming out of the locker room, marching the Redskins down the field. Cross would find the endzone for third time of the night as he would connect with Reid for the 15-yard touchdown pass to extend the Social Circle lead to 21-6.



On the next Patriots’ drive, the Redskins defense would come up with their third turnover of the game as junior linebacker Tucker Clearly would pick off Sampson and give Cross and the rest of the Social Circle offense the ball back around midfield.

Later in the quarter, after a big 29-yard run from Phillip Baynes Jr., Cross would find wideout Mason Moore in the corner of the endzone for the seven-yard touchdown pass to extend the Social Circle lead 27-6.

Halfway through the final quarter, the Patriots’ would find the endzone for the second time on the one-yard quarterback keeper by Sampson to shorten the Redskins lead by a score of 27-12.

Taylor would come up big for the Redskins on the defensive side of the ball next, as he would pick off Sampson to give Social Circle the ball back with just under three minutes left in the game.

“They moved the ball on us early, so to see [the defense] respond like we did in the second half, it was really positive,” Patton said.

A stellar game from Cross had him finishing the game completing 20 of 29 passes for 221 yards and throwing four touchdowns. Taylor would lead the way in receiving for the Redskins with five receptions for 58 yards and two touchdown catches, while also getting an interception on defense.

Following the big win on the road, the Redskins will get a week off before hosting a matchup against the Washington-Wilkes Tigers Friday, Sept. 16