PREP BASKETBALL: Social Circle riding 5-game win streak

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — When the Social Circle Lady Redskins walked off the court on Dec. 18 against Towns County, they had just suffered their fifth straight loss. They fell to 2-8 overall and began their region schedule 0-1.

But the tides have since changed for the Lady Redskins.

Social Circle’s 40-35 win against Washington-Wilkes on Tuesday marks its fifth straight win.

Now, the Lady Redskins are 7-8 overall and have improved to 2-1 in region play. They’re also third in Region 8A-Public standings behind only Lake Oconee Academy and Commerce, respectively.

In short, they’re in a vastly different place than they were on Dec. 18 and it’s shown in a big way.

It all began on Jan. 4 which featured Social Circle’s biggest win of the 2021-22 season to date.

The Lady Redskins defeated region opponent Greene County 67-26 home to improve to 1-1 in region play.

On Jan. 7, the Lady Redskins hit the road and beat Creekside Christian Academy 59-37. Those two teams had a rematch on Jan. 10 with a similar result. Social Circle won 47-26.

Between those matchups, Social Circle defeated Jasper County 45-40 on Jan. 8. As a result, the Lady Redskins improved to 2-0 over the Lady Hurricanes.

Across all five wins, Social Circle has beaten opponents by an average of nearly 19 points.

The Lady Redskins took their win streak back on the road Friday night to Lincoln County for a Region 8A-Public matchup. With a win, Social Circle would return to .500 overall and have a 3-1 region record on top of that.

Even with their recent success, head coach Dave LaBarrie knows there’s room for improvement.

“I have been most impressed with [the players’] poise,” LaBarrie said. “We need to improve on skills and execution.”



