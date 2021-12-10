PREP BASKETBALL: K.J. BUCKETS

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — It was 997… then 999… then finally, 1,001.

That’s what was going through K.J. Reid’s mind when playing against Lamar County on Dec. 3 at home.

Heading into the matchup, Reid knew exactly how close he was to scoring 1,000 points. So much so that, when asked about the basket to eclipse the mark, he was quick to correct exactly how many points he scored in the moment.

“I actually scored 1,001 points,” Reid said. “I was in my head counting how many points I had. I was ready to hit the mark.”

The significant event came when Reid got the ball and drove through the lane. He shot a floater right down the middle and converted the 2-pointer.

When the ball went through the net, Reid said it was a long time coming to accomplish this goal.

“Since my freshman year, I’ve been counting and counting,” Reid said. ‘It was a fun moment and everybody was happy for me.”

The Redskins ended up defeating Lamar County that night 74-59. Reid contributed 18 points, but none more special than the historic two points to get him 1,001 career points.

Head coach Taylor Jackson stressed that Reid contributes more than just points to the program, though. Jackson said Reid gives 100% day in and day out for his team.

“He’s a consummate leader and team guy,” Jackson said. “He just does everything well. There are not enough attributes to appropriately describe how good he is. He’s just super special.”

Currently, the Redskins stand at 5-0 on the young 2021 campaign. In those five games, Reid is averaging nearly 15 points per game.

But ultimately, Reid isn’t focused on the individual accolades during his senior season. He just wants to help anyway he can to help the Redskins win it all this year.

Which, according to him, is his No. 1 priority.

“I feel like we can go undefeated throughout the whole season,” Reid said. “And I just want to win the state title. I want us to do that, as a team, and win the state.”