Offseason Player Spotlight: Savannah Frachiseur

Social Circle senior and Kennesaw State commit Savannah Frachiseur is looking for it all to come together in her final run with the Lady Redskins.

Frachiseur, who spends most of her time at catcher and third base, finished last season with First Team All-Region honors along with being named the Defensive Player of the Year for Region 5A-Division I.

During her junior year, Frachiseur allowed only six steals. At the plate, she recorded a .296 batting average.

As a senior who plays in a position that requires a ton of communication, Frachisuer attributed that to her style of play.

“I try to be as aggressive as I can at the plate, trying to look for good pitches to hit all the time,” Franchiseur said. “Behind the plate, making sure I am always aware of who is on [base] and what is going on and being very vocal and making sure everyone else knows what is going on.”

Now a senior, Frachiseur discussed how the early practices have gone, stating, “We are getting things ramped up still, practices have been looking a lot better recently.”

On Oct. 23, Frachiseur announced on X that she would be officially committing to play college softball at Kennesaw State University (KSU).

When evaluating colleges, the way in which KSU treated its players and prospects within the program was a major factor for Frachiseur.

“I wanted to commit somewhere where I felt valued and felt like they wanted me to be there,” Franhiseur said. “They came to watch me play a lot, I went to a ton of camps, I felt very connected with the coaches and I just thought it was a really good fit for me.”

When discussing who pushes her to get better in and outside of the diamond, Frachiseur gave credit to her dad.

“My dad has always been my biggest motivator,” Frachiseur said. “He has always been the one that kind of pushes me further than I think I can go and has always kept me in line.”

Along with her work in the red and black, she also plays travel ball with Georgia Impact Holcombe.

Even though she was unable to play this past season, Frachisuer still made the effort to see her teammates and to cheer them on.

“I actually didn;t get to play this summer because I had a back injury, but they had a really good summer,” Frachiseur. “They are in California right now. They did really well in Colorado, they made it to the top 10. I was able to watch them this summer but I am sad I wasn;t able to play with them.”

Now that she is healed up and ready for her final run with the Lady Redskins, Franchisuer laid out her goals.

“[For] team goals, I would say trying to play more as a team — better together, better communication,” Frachiseur said. “For myself, [it is] to stay consistent at the plate and be consistent behind the plate, also.”