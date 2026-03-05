Norman Jones parts ways with Social Circle after three seasons

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – Head coach of the Social Circle Redskins boys basketball program Norman Jones is leaving the team after three seasons.

Social Circle City Schools (SCCS) posted a job opening for a “Head Basketball Coach” on Tuesday, though it was not clear at the time which coaching job was open. SCCS Communications and Media Manager Kari Willis confirmed to The Covington News on Thursday that the school had “mutually agreed to part ways” with Jones.

“Social Circle City Schools and Social Circle High School's boys basketball coach, Norman Jones, have mutually agreed to part ways,” Willis said. “SCCS appreciates Coach Jones’ three years of service to the boys' basketball program.”

It is not clear what led to the decision to part ways. The News has reached out to Jones for comment.

Jones became the boys and girls head basketball coach for Social Circle during the 2023-24 season after previously serving as an assistant coach. After serving as head coach for both programs, he relinquished the girls head coach role to Gracie Brunel for the 2025-26 season.

In his three seasons as the boys coach, Jones accumulated a 36-45 overall record, also going 0-3 in state playoff appearances. He finished his two seasons as the girls head coach with a 22-32 record and 0-2 in the state tournament.

The focus will now turn toward finding Jones’ replacement.

“When a head coaching position becomes available, the district follows its standard hiring process,” Willis said. “The position will be posted, applications will be reviewed, and qualified candidates will be considered through our established selection process.

“As we move forward in our search for our next boys' basketball coach, our focus remains on supporting students and maintaining a strong program for our student-athletes.”



