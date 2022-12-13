Mason Moore signs with Gordon State baseball to continue career

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Mason Moore has been known for having a big bat that has paid huge dividends for Social Circle baseball the past few years. But, last Wednesday, Dec. 7, Moore used a pen to help seal a much more important deal: Signing a baseball scholarship to Gordon State College.

Moore, who was surrounded by his parents, teammates and coaches, described the signing ceremony as a “relief.”

“It feels like I can go out there and play the best I can my senior baseball season and give it all I got,” Moore said. “Then, whatever comes after that, I know I’ll be going to the next level.”

Moore, the son of Brent and Heather Moore, selected Gordon State from a field of offers from Young Harris as well as Georgia State. He wanted to take the two-year route and then see if it pays bigger dividends toward a major college program down the road.

“This opportunity at Gordon State is the best for me,” Moore said. “It has a great family atmosphere, it’s close to home, and I like that it is a two-year school.”

He will also rejoin former Redskin teammate Jason Ball who signed to Gordon State just a few months back.

That brought a smile to Moore’s face.

“[Jason] and I have talked about it for a while,” Moore said. “We’re planning on rooming together and spending as much time as we can.”

Last May, Moore helped lead the Redskins to the Class A semifinals — the first appearance in program history. They won three series on the road, including at Trion and at previously unbeaten Wayne County.

Moore finished his junior season with a .463 batting average. He also led in home runs with six.

Head coach Kevin Dawkins said there was no doubt the impact Moore has had on the Redskins’ baseball program.

“In just three years, he has helped build this program,” Dawkins said. “We’ve won a lot of baseball games and will win a lot more. I’m glad he is on my team.”

Athletic director Craig Hargrove spoke during Dec. 7’s ceremony and shared his admiration for Moore on and off the field.

“I’m excited for Mason and what he can do at the collegiate level and we knew this day was coming,” Hargrove said. “He is of high character, a high-class kid who is respected in our hallways.”

Even though Moore’s next step after high school is officially set and he will be off to Gordon State next fall, he hasn’t overlooked his senior baseball season.

Moore stressed there’s some unfinished business for him and the Redskins in 2023.

“I am excited about the upcoming season,” Moore said. “I want to finish with a championship.”

Covington News Sports Editor Phillip B. Hubbard contributed to this report.



