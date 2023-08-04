Kaylynn Scaffe aims to ‘stay humble’ as one of Social Circle softball's senior leaders

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Kaylynn Scaffe has played softball for more than a decade now. She started in the recreation department, moved to travel ball and now is a senior player for the Social Circle Lady Redskins.

One thing that has remained true for Scaffe is her desire to win. But, playing in the state tournament in Columbus the last two years has enhanced that desire even more.

“It’s straight competition all the way,” Scaffe said, describing the experience of playing at South Commons Complex. “You want to win. For me, I always want to win. But it’s so much different and more competitive. You want to win just as badly as the other team does.”

Scaffe was originally drawn to the sport at an early age, because her mom played softball, too. So, at 3 years old, Scaffe began playing at Earl O’Neal Complex in Conyers.

Eventually, Scaffe became involved with various travel ball teams such as Georgia Mayhem, Georgia Athletics, Georgia Impact and others. Then, when she moved up to middle school, she started competing with school ball.

In seventh grade, Scaffe enrolled at Social Circle Middle School, made the team and competed two years there.

As a result, Scaffe has become enthralled in the sport she loves.

“It’s been a life love now,” Scaffe said. “Softball has just been my life. I play both school and travel ball. So, it’s year round playing.”

Scaffe has experience playing in each position on the field except behind the plate. During her middle school playing days, she was placed as a second baseman then moved to shortstop and that has been her primary position ever since.

Before Scaffe began her career, she was inspired by others who played the game.

For instance, the senior Lady Redskin has always watched and kept up with the University of Georgia’s Lady Bulldogs softball program. Alex Hugo, a former Lady Bulldog and current USA Baseball member, is a player Scaffe admired most.

Recently, Scaffe has taken an interest in Augusta University and Georgia College’s softball programs, too.

Scaffe has also been around sports for most of her life. In addition to her mother being an athlete, two of Scaffe’s cousins have also been involved in sports, playing baseball and football.

Kaylynn Scaffe serves as the Lady Redskins’ primary shortstop. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard



Being in a sports family gives Scaffe extra support while going through her own career.

“For me, I can say certain things and they understand it completely,” Scaffe said. “It definitely helps build confidence.”

But playing the game herself has brought about a special feeling in and away from the action.

“Off the field, having all the girls and getting to meet all the coaches who have all helped me through some tough times is one of my favorite things,” Scaffe said. “Just being able to better myself personality wise and always having someone to go back and lean on is amazing. On the field, it’s always nice knowing somebody’s got your back no matter what.”

The last four years, Scaffe has played for the Lady Redskins. Over the course of her career, Scaffe has experienced a lot of high profile games.

As a sophomore, she was a part of the region championship-winning squad that finished No. 4 in the state. Last season, Social Circle was region and state runners up.

Going into her last hurrah with the team is surreal.

“It’s crazy to think about, honestly,” Scaffe said. “I still remember coming in for my first practice my freshman year. Now, it’s crazy. This is my last year here.”

Scaffe is coming off a year where she recorded a .319 batting average, connected on one home run and had 16 RBIs. From her shortstop position, she registered a .890 fielding percentage.

At season’s end, Region 5A-Division I coaches voted Scaffe onto the region’s Second Team.

Going into this year, Scaffe said she is prioritizing enhancing her power hitting. That is just part of her process in improving as an all-around player.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to push myself,” Scaffe said. “I know my limits and I know that I can push past them.”

Head coach Chris Davis is looking to Scaffe along with her three fellow seniors to provide leadership for this year’s group.

After last year’s conclusion, the Lady Redskins have goals to make another deep run in the state tournament. Scaffe stressed that she believes the squad is “stronger together.”

No matter what this season holds, though, Scaffe plans to stay true to herself and lean on her personal mantra.

“My saying is always, ‘Stay humble.’ You can be the best softball player out there but, if you’re not humble about it, it’s nothing,” Scaffe said. “So, give it your all and stay humble.”