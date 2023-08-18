PRESEASON BLITZ: A new era for Sharp Stadium begins in 2023

A new chapter will commence in Sharp Stadium’s near 67-year history when the 2023 football season kicks off on Aug. 18.
For the first time ever, Alcovy, Eastside and Newton’s football teams will play on an artificial turf surface.
Newton County Schools’ chief operating officer Dr. Michael Barr believes installing the turf will improve the lifespan of the athletic facility.
“The turf provides a durable, low-maintenance, weather-resistant and versatile playing surface that can withstand heavy usage,” Barr said. “The turf will allow for increased usage and improved aesthetics, making the Stadium a more valuable and sustainable asset for the community.”
The Tigers’ first home game will be against Newton on Aug. 25. The Eagles host Luella as their first home contest on Aug. 18. On Sept. 1, the Rams will face-off against Eastside for their first go on the turf.
Sports Turf Company completed the project on May 2, 2023 and, according to Barr, it was completed “as approved by the Newton County Board of Education.”
In total, transitioning to a turf surface came with a $1,334,481 price tag and was complete “without any changes to the plan.”
NCSS’s Board approved the project 4-1 at a Nov. 15, 2022 meeting. But before breaking ground, school officials consulted with the three county coaches.
Barr stressed the significance behind involving the coaches.
“Collaboration between district staff and coaches is crucial for the overall success of our athletic programs. Including the coaches who play all varsity home games at Sharp Stadium was important,” Barr said. “Involving football coaches and high school athletic directors in decision-making ensured that key stakeholders were represented. Their input and insights help us to make informed decisions that align with the needs of our school athletic programs.”
The stadium is a point of pride and a symbol of the community’s commitment to providing resources and opportunities for student-athletes.Dr. Michael Barr
At the center of the new surface is “Sharp Stadium” as the midfield logo. The same is displayed in each of the endzones to “honor the facility’s legacy.”
The seating capacity of Sharp is 4,200.
Each end zone is predominantly filled with blue, “Sharp Stadium” is in white with gold trim around each letter.
Barr shared the reasoning behind the color scheme.
“The school district’s colors were incorporated into the field design,” Barr said. “Using the district’s colors was important as the facility will host events from all middle and high schools.”
Furthermore, the lighting at the stadium has been upgraded.
Musco Sports Lighting equipped LED lights and provided training. The upgraded lights have already been used in every schools’ class of 2023 graduation in May 2023.
Barr gave the different opportunities the new system provides.
“The lighting intensity can be adjusted, and lighting effects created,” Barr said. “Color can also be added to light shows.”
By shifting from grass to artificial turf, Sharp Stadium can host multiple events.
Counting high school varsity games, there will be varsity soccer games held in the spring — the turf has black soccer lines — and a few middle school football games will be played on the new surface.
That’s not including the schools’ graduation ceremonies.
Overall, Barr and NCSS are satisfied with how the entire artificial turf project turned out. They are excited to start events in the athletic facility in the 2023-24 school year.
“The stadium is a point of pride and a symbol of the community’s commitment to providing resources and opportunities for student-athletes,” Barr said. “We are grateful to the voters of Newton County who made this possible through their support of the special purpose local option sales tax for education.”