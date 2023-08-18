PRESEASON BLITZ: A new era for Sharp Stadium begins in 2023

A new chapter will commence in Sharp Stadium’s near 67-year history when the 2023 football season kicks off on Aug. 18.

For the first time ever, Alcovy, Eastside and Newton’s football teams will play on an artificial turf surface.

Newton County Schools’ chief operating officer Dr. Michael Barr believes installing the turf will improve the lifespan of the athletic facility.

“The turf provides a durable, low-maintenance, weather-resistant and versatile playing surface that can withstand heavy usage,” Barr said. “The turf will allow for increased usage and improved aesthetics, making the Stadium a more valuable and sustainable asset for the community.”

The Tigers’ first home game will be against Newton on Aug. 25. The Eagles host Luella as their first home contest on Aug. 18. On Sept. 1, the Rams will face-off against Eastside for their first go on the turf.

Sports Turf Company completed the project on May 2, 2023 and, according to Barr, it was completed “as approved by the Newton County Board of Education.”

In total, transitioning to a turf surface came with a $1,334,481 price tag and was complete “without any changes to the plan.”

NCSS’s Board approved the project 4-1 at a Nov. 15, 2022 meeting. But before breaking ground, school officials consulted with the three county coaches.

Barr stressed the significance behind involving the coaches.

“Collaboration between district staff and coaches is crucial for the overall success of our athletic programs. Including the coaches who play all varsity home games at Sharp Stadium was important,” Barr said. “Involving football coaches and high school athletic directors in decision-making ensured that key stakeholders were represented. Their input and insights help us to make informed decisions that align with the needs of our school athletic programs.”



