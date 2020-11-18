PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Cougars named All-Region, All-State

The Piedmont Academy softball team finished the 2020 season with another state championship and, as a result, several players have been recognized for their play this fall.

Lady Cougars named to the GISA 1-AA All-Region team include Haley Ann Frank, Ava Anglin, Jayden Young, Fleming Sealy, Maddie Waddleton, Averi Camp and Emily McEwen.

Frank, Anglin, Camp and McEwen were also named to the All-State team.

Frank powered her way to an impressive .656 batting average with 51 runs scored, 12 RBI, eight doubles and six triples. Anglin batted. 302 with an on-based percentage of .483 with 23 RBI and 19 runs scored.

Camp had an earned run average of 2.33 in the pitcher’s circle with 26 strikeouts.

McEwen pitched 48 innings with a 1.17 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

Young compiled a .265 batting average with a .379 on-base percentage. The senior drove in 12 runs and scored 12.

Sealy batted .392 and scored 10 runs with 24 RBI. Waddleton finished with a .433 batting average and scored 17 runs while driving in 21.

Piedmont Academy’s fast-pitch Lady Cougars recorded 18 wins in 2020 and were undefeated in the postseason. The team is coached by Joe Johnson.