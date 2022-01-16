PREP FOOTBALL: Local athletes earn All-State honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Recently, two outlets released their respective All-State Football selections where local student-athletes made appearances.

Recruit Georgia selected 16 local football players on their All-State team while the Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSF) selected three.

Alcovy

The Tigers had five players to receive honorable mention for Recruit Georgia’s All-State team. Each of the selections was from both sides of the ball, too.

MJ Stroud, Mathias Height, Jamel Johnson, Isaiah Kairy and Ashton Evans each made an appearance on the All-State 6A team.

Eastside

Eastside players received recognition from both outlets.

From GHSF, Jalen Farmer was voted onto the All-State offense team as an offensive lineman whereas Dallas Johnson was an honorable mention selection.

Additionally, Farmer and Johnson made it onto Recruit Georgia’s All-State offense. For this outlet, though, Christian Benson and Rodney Williams joined them as part of the honorable mention for Class 5A.

Newton

Three NHS players received an honorable mention for class 7A from Recruit Georgia: Derrick Von Hubbard, Tahjae Mullix and Audavion Collins.

Collins also received an honorable mention from GHSF, too, for Class 7A.

Social Circle

Recruit Georgia recognized four Redskins for their performances in 2021.

K.J. Reid, Logan Cross, Mason Moore and Tucker Cleary each received All-State honorable mention for Class A-Public.