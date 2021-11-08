PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars edge past rival Gatewood

MONTICELLO, Ga. — In recent years the football rivalry between Piedmont Academy and Gatewood has been in the favor of the Gators.

On Oct. 29, however, the Cougars (7-3, 1-1) turned the tables with a 35-34 victory. It was the first win for this year’s seniors against Gatewood (4-5, 0-1) on the football field and the battle was certainly worth the price of admission.

“With me coming in new and being an outsider to the rivalry, it has amazed me just how much this game means,” coach Clint Satterfield said. “I know it was a big deal for our players, parents, fans, teachers, everyone. It was just a big win for the entire school.”

Justin Reynolds had another big night passing for 270 yards completing 23-of-38 passes with three touchdowns. London Conner made 10 catches for 79 yards.

“To have 10 catches in a high school football game is something special,” Satterfield said.

Luke Welch made three catches for 20 yards with a score and Michael Joseph had 92 yards on four receptions with a touchdown. Ryan Holder added four catches for 65 yards and Ryan Kennemore had a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Joseph led the team on the ground with 78 yards and a score. Gavin Mask also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Mask also had a dominant night defensively with 14 tackles in the win. Spencer Carter made nine tackles while Cole Wade, Ridge Stroud and Conner each had eight defensive stops.

Mason Tanner and Dalton Wallace both finished with seven tackles while Mark Hicks made five and Mason Owens had four.

Welch made two tackles and Brody Anderson had one tackle and two interceptions.

“I told our seniors if they ever had a chance to defeat Gatewood this was it,” Satterfield said. “I view it simply as a good win against a good team. Two years ago, Gatewood won 63-0 when our current seniors were sophomores.”

Piedmont is off this week and is now looking to the playoffs. The Cougars will have to wait until the final -regular season games are played this Friday before knowing their opening-round opponent.

The Class A state playoffs will be three rounds this year. Piedmont will be at home in the first round.

Satterfield gave the team off on Monday with practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and again Thursday before another off day on Friday.