Piedmont Academy Cougars' shotgun team claims state title

MONTICELLO, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the Piedmont Academy Shotgun team claimed the GIAA-AA state championship.

To do so, the Cougars broke 844 out of 900 targets, which bested the next closest team by 34 shots.

Dylan Thompson won the GIAA-AA individual state championship, too, by breaking 288 out of 300 targets.

Brake Tingler came in second while Emory Hilliard, Drew Maddox and Anthony Brown ended in a three-way tie for third place.

Those individuals were joined by Steven Blair and Jake Vaughn as Piedmont Academy’s representatives on the All-State team.





FINAL STATS BREAKDOWN

Individual Sport Clays

1st Place - Dylan Thompson (95/100)

5th Place - Drake Tingler (90/100)

Ladies 5th Place - Morgan Hayes (73/100)

Individual Skeet

4th Place - Steven Blair (98/100)

5th Place - Dylan Thompson (97/100)

Individual Trap

2nd Place - Dylan Thompson (96/100)

All State Team

Dylan Thompson (288)

Drake Tingler (280)

Emory Hilliard (276)

Drew Maddox (276)

Anthony Brown (276)

Steven Blair (273)

Jake Vaughn (270)