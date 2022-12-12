Piedmont Academy Cougars' shotgun team claims state title

MONTICELLO, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the Piedmont Academy Shotgun team claimed the GIAA-AA state championship.
To do so, the Cougars broke 844 out of 900 targets, which bested the next closest team by 34 shots.
Dylan Thompson won the GIAA-AA individual state championship, too, by breaking 288 out of 300 targets.
Brake Tingler came in second while Emory Hilliard, Drew Maddox and Anthony Brown ended in a three-way tie for third place.
Those individuals were joined by Steven Blair and Jake Vaughn as Piedmont Academy’s representatives on the All-State team.
FINAL STATS BREAKDOWN
Individual Sport Clays
1st Place - Dylan Thompson (95/100)
5th Place - Drake Tingler (90/100)
Ladies 5th Place - Morgan Hayes (73/100)
Individual Skeet
4th Place - Steven Blair (98/100)
5th Place - Dylan Thompson (97/100)
Individual Trap
2nd Place - Dylan Thompson (96/100)
All State Team
Dylan Thompson (288)
Drake Tingler (280)
Emory Hilliard (276)
Drew Maddox (276)
Anthony Brown (276)
Steven Blair (273)
Jake Vaughn (270)