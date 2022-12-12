By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Piedmont Academy Cougars' shotgun team claims state title
Cougars shot gun

MONTICELLO, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the Piedmont Academy Shotgun team claimed the GIAA-AA state championship. 

To do so, the Cougars broke 844 out of 900 targets, which bested the next closest team by 34 shots. 

Dylan Thompson won the GIAA-AA individual state championship, too, by breaking 288 out of 300 targets. 

Brake Tingler came in second while Emory Hilliard, Drew Maddox and Anthony Brown ended in a three-way tie for third place. 

Those individuals were joined by Steven Blair and Jake Vaughn as Piedmont Academy’s representatives on the All-State team.


FINAL STATS BREAKDOWN

Individual Sport Clays

1st Place - Dylan Thompson (95/100)

5th Place - Drake Tingler (90/100)

Ladies 5th Place - Morgan Hayes (73/100)

Individual Skeet

4th Place - Steven Blair (98/100)

5th Place - Dylan Thompson (97/100)

Individual Trap

2nd Place - Dylan Thompson (96/100)

All State Team

Dylan Thompson (288)

Drake Tingler (280)

Emory Hilliard (276)

Drew Maddox (276)

Anthony Brown (276)

Steven Blair (273)

Jake Vaughn (270)