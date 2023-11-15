Cougars rout Knights to advance to the second round





MONTICELLO, Ga. — The Piedmont Academy Cougars trounced the Trinity Christian Crusaders 38-0 to advance to the second round of the GIAA-AA playoffs.

Despite the yards advantage being on the ground, the Cougars built their lead through the air.

Piedmont Academy jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game. The score was set up by a 29-yard pass from Hunter Cleveland to Jack Adams that put the Cougars offense in the red zone.

Early in the second quarter, Cleveland took another deep shot, but this time it ended in six points.

Cleveland found Keith Hasker down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown pass to give Piedmont Academy the 14-0 lead.

Later in the second quarter, Cleveland went for it again from the same spot.

The sophomore quarterback found Corbett Crews across the middle of the field. After making the catch, the 6 foot 5 inch freshman wide receiver took it 54-yards for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 21-0 advantage.

The Cougars went on to win the game 38-0 as the Piedmont Academy run game took control the rest of the way.

Friday’s shutout win is the second over the Knights in 2023 for the Cougars. In week one, Piedmont Academy held Trinity Christian scoreless with a 13-0 win.

Piedmont Academy finished their round one game with 414 yards of total offense. Cleveland had 162 yards through the air while the Cougars rushing attack ended the game with 252 yards on the ground.

The Cougars will be on the road for their second round matchup against Edmund Burke Academy (9-1) Friday, Nov. 17. In September, Piedmont Academy fell at home to the Spartans 21-0.