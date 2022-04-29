PREP TENNIS: Peachtree Academy captures GAPPS Region 2 championships

MACON, Ga. — Both Peachtree Academy varsity boys and girls tennis teams recently captured the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Region 2 championships. The championships came after dominant performances on April 21 at the Randy Stephens Tennos Center in Macon.

In the boys singles, David McClellan defeated Knox Casey of Konos Academy 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Lydia Clack defeated Joy Howell of Covenant Macon 6-1, 6-1 in girls singles.

For the doubles matches, Peachtree’s William and Pledger Coppock won the boys doubles in three sets. The Peachtree girls doubles team of Josie and Gwyn Morgan also won in three sets.

“I am super proud of our teams’ performances,” athletic director Ken Van Ness said. “Everything is coming together at the right time.”

Next up for the Panthers’ tennis teams is the GAPPS Individual and Team Tennis State Championships on May 2-3 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome.