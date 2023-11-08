Peachtree Academy Cougars gear up for second round against familiar foe

After defeating Praise Academy in the first round of the state playoffs, the Peachtree Academy Cougars will look to take down Vidalia Heritage for the second time in three weeks.

The Cougars defeated the Lions 18-14 in the first round of the GAPPS Class A playoffs. The win set Peachtree Academy up with another matchup with the Eagles, who they beat 22-16 to secure a share of the region title.

Going into the week, head coach Jim Eidson believes he has his players’ minds in the right spot ahead of Friday’s contest.

“The mindset for us going into this week is that ‘Nothing is given to us,’” Eidson said. “We need to know that we played Vidalia once before, it was a close game but we played one of our best games all year. I know Vidalia is a good program and they will be out to get us and rightfully so. We have to go into it prepared and to expect the unexpected.”

One key to Peachtree Academy’s win over Vidalia Heritage was the Cougars ability to stop the run. Eidson knows that the trenches will once again decide the game on Friday.

“We were able to shut down their run game a bit to make them one dimensional,” Eidson said. “That is what we hope to do so we can concentrate on one side of the [offense]. When you are able to do that it makes coaching a lot easier.”

After starting the season 0-2, the Cougars have gone 6-2 since.

Eidson links the change of direction to a mix of veteran players returning from injury and younger players filling in the voids left by the injuries.

“We had a few injuries at the start of the season, one being Justin Mingo and another being Jayden Maxwell,” Eidson said. “Getting those guys back was a major help for us. We have also had a few younger guys step up and get used to the way that we play.”

Coaching a young team, Eidson is happy with the playoff experience that the roster is earning and credits those players for the success of Peachtree Academy in 2023.

“I am ecstatic for them,” Eidson said. “We have a lot of guys new to the games so for us to be where we are at with them being as new as they are, I truly believe it is a testament to their work ethic and willingness to be open minded and coachable.”

After beating the Eagles at home in late October, the Cougars will be on the road to face Vidalia Heritage Friday, Nov. 10.