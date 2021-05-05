PREP GOLF: Anderson signs with GMC

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alexa Anderson made history Thursday afternoon.

The Peachtree Academy senior became the first student-athlete in program history to commit to playing golf at the next level when she signed her National Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at Georgia Military College.

“I am so proud of Alexa’s hard work and dedication to her golf game,” head golf coach Ken Van Ness said. “She has improved so much over her career here at Peachtree. I know she will do well at GMC.”

Anderson has been enrolled at Peachtree for 14 years. During that time, she’s excelled on the golf course while also competing on the school’s swim, cross country, and cheerleading teams.